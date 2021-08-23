Quebec records 376 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 376 new infections and one additional death on Monday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

The latest daily tally is part of the 1,402 cases recorded over the past three days as the province deals with an uptick in indicators.

“We’re seeing some stabilization in the number of new cases,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on social media. “This decrease is probably also related to the weekend.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely in our hospitals and intensive care units. We must not let our guard down.”

Since last Friday, the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by 12 to 99. Of those patients, there are 31 in intensive care units.

READ MORE: Here’s where the major party leaders stand on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

The province reported another 27,097 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered. So far, more than 12 million shots have been given.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubé commended the efforts of Quebecers, saying thousands are still showing up to vaccination sites with or without an appointment.

“The vaccine is an insurance policy, it helps lower cases and hospitals and limits the severity of symptoms,” he said. “With the school year starting, you have to make sure you have as much protection as possible.”

When it comes to screening, health authorities say 14,407 tests were carried out Saturday. It is the most recent day for which that information is available.

Quebec has seen a total of 385,120 cases to date and the pandemic has killed 11,280 people. Meanwhile, recoveries from the virus stood at 370,115 as of Monday.