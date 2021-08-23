Menu

Politics

Brian Pallister to speak to reporters for first time since announcing planned exit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 10:03 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. The Manitoba government is extending and expanding a wage-subsidy program to spur job creation during the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. The Manitoba government is extending and expanding a wage-subsidy program to spur job creation during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is scheduled to speak to reporters Monday for the first time since he announced he will not seek re-election.

Pallister has news conferences scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. in Brandon and 1 p.m. in Portage La Prairie to announce health-care funding.

Read more: Even from within, Manitoba premier faces opposition to completing his agenda

Global News will stream the events live in this story.

Click to play video: 'Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives?' Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives?
Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives? – Aug 11, 2021

Pallister has not yet said when he intends to resign and whether he will continue to push ahead with education reform that is facing opposition even within his own caucus.

Read more: COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say

The only candidate in the leadership race to replace Pallister so far, Heather Stefanson, has promised to kill Bill 64, which would eliminate all of Manitoba’s English-language elected school boards.

The bill is scheduled to come to a vote in the legislature in the fall, and Stefanson’s promise has been applauded by many of her fellow Progressive Conservatives, including the province’s education minister.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say' COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say
COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say
