Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba releases blueprint for next phase of health-care overhaul

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 12:35 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced the next steps in a comprehensive overhaul of health care in the province Friday.
Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced the next steps in a comprehensive overhaul of health care in the province Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government has released a blueprint for the next steps in a comprehensive overhaul of health care in the province.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the five-year plan is to ensure the medical needs of rural and northern residents are better met.

He says it will mean significantly less travel to Winnipeg for health issues.

READ MORE: Major changes complete; health care system moves to stabilize: WRHA

There are to be four main categories of care – local, district, intermediate and provincial.

Officials say they need to speak with communities before making decisions on things such as rural emergency room closures.

There is also to be investment in digital health solutions and virtual care.

A former ER nurse talks about the safety of health care workers during Winnipeg’s meth crisis
A former ER nurse talks about the safety of health care workers during Winnipeg’s meth crisis
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
HealthHealth CareManitoba HealthHospitalsRuralCameron FriesenoverhaulGovernment of Manitoba
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.