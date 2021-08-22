Thunderstorm warnings issued for Calgary and area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and Rocky View County on Sunday after 3:30 p.m.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain,” the agency said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain," the agency said.

“This severe thunderstorm is located five kilometres west of northwest Calgary and is moving east at 30 km/h.”

Environment Canada warned that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Rainfall warnings

Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for parts of the province.

“Heavy rain will bring up to 70 millimetres for parts of western and central Alberta by Monday night. Scattered showers will transition to steady rain and will continue to spread southeastwards through the night tonight,” it said.

“Generally, rainfall amounts between 40 and 50 millimetres are expected, but higher amounts of up to 70 millimetres are possible in areas that see thunderstorms this evening.”

For more details about which areas are under warnings, visit Environment Canada’s website.

