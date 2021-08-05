Alberta continues to set records during hot, smoky summer

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, Edmonton broke a record for most 30 C days in a year, Banff just had their hottest July ever and Calgary is on track for their smokiest summer yet.

Days at or above 30 C

According to data collected by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), both Calgary and Edmonton have already tripled the normal amount of 30 C days typically recorded in a year.

And summer isn’t over yet — temperatures in Alberta can reach the 30 C mark well into September.

Location As of Aug. 5, 2021 Average Fort McMurray 15 6 Edmonton 15 4 Red Deer 8 4 Calgary 18 5 Banff 8 1 Lethbridge 26 18 Medicine Hat 38 27

On Thursday, Edmonton officially broke the record for most 30 C days recorded in one year, surpassing the previous record of 14 set in 1961.

The average number of days Edmonton reaches 30 C or higher is four.

15th day this year we've been above 30°C in Edmonton! We hit 30.4C as of 2pm today breaking the 14 day record set back in 1961. On average, Edmonton has 4 days a year above 30°C. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/wKlRhmAPxt — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) August 5, 2021

The city of Calgary has also had significantly more 30 C days than normal.

As of Tuesday, the city had 18 days at or above 30 C. The yearly average is five.

The record number of 30 C days for Calgary is 23 and that was set back in 1936.

Today will be the 18th day #Calgary has jumped into the 30s so far this year. That's still 5 days short of the record set back in 1936… but there's lot of summer left and we have seen 30 degree heat in September. #YYC #Alberta pic.twitter.com/p1saVbxqQD — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyLizee) August 5, 2021

Calgary did, however, have its third-warmest July on record with a mean temperature of 19.4 C (average is 16.5 C). That’s not far from the number one spot, which was a mean temperature of 19.6 C in 1936.

Banff had its warmest July on record with a mean temperature of 18.5 C, which is almost four degrees higher than the normal of 14.6 C.

The mean temperature is an average of the highest and lowest temperatures recorded.

July went out as it came in… HOT! #abstorm 12 communities including #Edmonton set or tied daily maximum temperature records for July 31. Heat warnings remain in effect for most of #AB. Weather Summary: https://t.co/49IVIL7RoQ

Weather Alerts: https://t.co/Dnv0uWsp8N pic.twitter.com/mmLyRiLKOZ — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) August 1, 2021

Smoky skies

Not only has it been a scorching-hot summer, it’s also been a hazy one.

Smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. moved into Alberta in the middle of July and has stuck around since.

Calgary has dealt with over 360 hours of smoky air as of Aug. 4, making it the second smokiest year so far. The most ever recorded was in 2018 when the city recorded 450 smoky hours.

Edmonton is experiencing their third smokiest year on record, with the number of smoky hours sitting at 83 as of July 31, which is still a ways away from the record of 229 smoke hours set in 2018.

ECCC said a “smoky hour” is when the YYC airport weather station reports visibility under 10 km due to smoke and only records that data from May until Sept.

“Smoke hours are relatively new, since about 2016, we have started to look at data about smoke conditions to help tell the story about forest fire smoke,” Alysa Pederson, ECCC meteorologist said.

Fall outlook

The meteorological fall season begins on Sept. 1, however, the more familiar astronomical fall season starts with the equinox Sept. 22.

Seasonal outlooks are currently forecasting a warmer-than-normal fall for parts of western Alberta.

View image in full screen Environment and Climate Change Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada