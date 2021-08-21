Visits suspended in New Brunswick hospital unit after possible COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Visits are temporarily suspended at the geriatric unit (3 E) at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a release, Vitalité Health Network said the ban on visits will be in effect until further notice.

This is the second unit at this hospital where visits are temporarily suspended. On Aug. 13, the health network announced that visits are suspended at the psychiatry unit (4 B) due to another possible COVID-19 exposure.

That ban also remains in effect, Vitalité said.

“All measures are implemented to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, employees and physicians of the facility,” the release said. “Vitalité Health Network apologizes for any inconvenience this situation may cause.”

There are currently a number of public exposures in effect in New Brunswick, most of which are in the Moncton region.

Cases of COVID-19 have been climbing in the province recently. Health officials have previously said there is a cluster of cases in the Moncton region being driven by the Alpha variant.

The majority of COVID-19 cases are among people who are unvaccinated.