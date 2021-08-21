Menu

Canada

Visits suspended in New Brunswick hospital unit after possible COVID-19 exposure

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'St. Thomas, UNB mandate COVID-19 vaccinations; Saint Mary’s to require vaccinations for student athletes' St. Thomas, UNB mandate COVID-19 vaccinations; Saint Mary’s to require vaccinations for student athletes
WATCH: Several universities in Atlantic Canada announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates Friday. While New Brunswick schools are requiring all students, faculty and staff to get the shots, some Nova Scotia facilities are targeting certain segments of their campuses.

Visits are temporarily suspended at the geriatric unit (3 E) at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a release, Vitalité Health Network said the ban on visits will be in effect until further notice.

This is the second unit at this hospital where visits are temporarily suspended. On Aug. 13, the health network announced that visits are suspended at the psychiatry unit (4 B) due to another possible COVID-19 exposure.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 34 new cases of COVID-19, largest single-day increase since January

That ban also remains in effect, Vitalité said.

“All measures are implemented to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, employees and physicians of the facility,” the release said. “Vitalité Health Network apologizes for any inconvenience this situation may cause.”

There are currently a number of public exposures in effect in New Brunswick, most of which are in the Moncton region.

Cases of COVID-19 have been climbing in the province recently. Health officials have previously said there is a cluster of cases in the Moncton region being driven by the Alpha variant.

The majority of COVID-19 cases are among people who are unvaccinated.

