Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 20 2021 9:53pm
02:11

U.S. Border reopening pushed back at least one month

The planned reopening of the U.S. Border to Canadian visitors has been pushed back to at least September 21 as cases of the Delta variant keep climbing. Richard Zussman reports.

