Global News Morning Toronto August 19 2021 10:08am 04:14 Delta variant a cause for concern as classroom return looms President of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Ann Collins, talks about how the Delta variant could impact the new school year and the lack of critical care resources for children in Canada. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124831/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124831/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?