Global News Morning Toronto
August 19 2021 10:08am
04:14

Delta variant a cause for concern as classroom return looms

President of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Ann Collins, talks about how the Delta variant could impact the new school year and the lack of critical care resources for children in Canada.

