New Brunswick reports 34 new cases of COVID-19, largest single-day increase since January

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in New Brunswick, with 34 new cases reported on Friday.

That’s the largest single-day increase since January 17, when 36 new cases were announced. While the province reported 40 new cases on Aug. 16, those numbers were from the the entire weekend since the province only issues COVID-19 updates on weekdays.

In a release, the province said 88 per cent, or 30 of the new cases, are among people who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As we expected, COVID-19 is not going away; there are now active cases reported in all health zones, mostly among those who are not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer, in a release.

“Getting vaccinated is the surest and most effective way to protect yourselves, your family, those who cannot be vaccinated, and your community from the COVID-19 virus.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are 11 new cases in Zone 1, the Moncton region, involving three people aged 19 or under, five people in their 20s, and one person each in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Four cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Nine new cases are in Zone 2, the Saint John region, and involve four people aged 19 or under, two people in their 20s, two people in their 30s and one person in their 40s. One case is under investigation, one is travel related and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

1:36 N.B. COVID-19 case numbers will likely continue to rise, says experts N.B. COVID-19 case numbers will likely continue to rise, says experts

In Zone 3, the Fredericton region, there were 11 new cases involving five people aged 19 or under, two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s and one person in their 60s. One case is under investigation, six are related to travel and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

There was one case that’s under investigation in Zone 4, the Fredericton region, involving a person in their 20s.

And there are two cases in Zone 7, the Miramichi region, involving a person aged 19 and under and a person in their 80s. Both are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Public Health is also revising the number of confirmed cases reported in New Brunswick. The release said two previously confirmed cases in the Moncton and Saint John regions were false positives.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 2,614, of which 152 are active.

As of today, 72.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.8 per cent have received their first dose.

“If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are asked to go to a walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic as soon as possible,” the province said.