COVID-19: Students up to Grade 8 to wear masks in N.B. back-to-school plan

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy alongside Regional Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Cristin Muecke, announced on Friday that students from kindergarten to Grade 8 will be subject to COVID-19 protocols include wearing masks in indoor common areas.

Other measures for those students returning to call this fall will include reducing congestion in hallways; conducting virtual assemblies or concerts; limiting visitors and community use of schools; encouraging outdoor activities when weather permits; and students regularly disinfecting their desks, Cardy announced a press briefing.

High school students are expected to return full-time, according to a release, after doing a mixture of in-person, and at-home learning in 2020-21.

Fifty schools were impacted by COVID-19 during the 2019-2020 school year. Only 28 days of education were lost due to the virus.

As employees of the provincial government, school and district staff will be required to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. Vaccination for students 12 and older is strongly encouraged.

