COVID-19: N.B. reports 40 new cases since Friday, outbreaks declared

New Brunswick reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and said that it continues to see a high number of COVID-19 cases among those who are not fully vaccinated.

Since July 1, the province said there have been 198 confirmed cases in New Brunswick. Of those, 171 — or 86 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.

“The need for people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible is evident,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, in a release. “While you can still contract COVID-19 when vaccinated, the risk is proven to be far lower.”

The 40 cases reported are from Saturday through Monday.

Out of those new cases, 32 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Sixteen of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, 13 are under investigation, and three cases are travel-related.

There are five new cases in Zone 3. Four of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one case is under investigation.

Three cases are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). Two of the cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Outbreak declared at nursing home and daycare in Zone 1

Public health declared an outbreak at Forest Dale Home, a 50-bed nursing home in Riverside-Albert and another at the Owl and Friends Learning Centre in Moncton.

At the nursing home, public health said an employee and one resident recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, mass testing of residents and employees took place on Friday.

“Another round of testing is to occur Monday followed by another round of testing later this week,” the province said.

As for the daycare facility, four cases have been confirmed recently, and the province said the centre will remain closed until Aug. 24.

As of Monday, 71.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are no current hospitalizations in New Brunswick due to COVID-19. There was one hospitalization over the weekend, but the individual has been discharged.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,530. There have been 19 recoveries since Aug. 13 for a total of 2,378 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 105.

A total of 1,771 tests were conducted since Aug. 13 for a total of 393,080.