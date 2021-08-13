N.B. reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases, active total now closing in on 90

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the province saying many are from other zones, and linked to the cluster in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

The province also now has 84 active cases in total.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for the province, said in a release the Zone 1 cluster is resulting in cases in Zones 2, 6 and 7 right now.

“It is imperative for New Brunswickers to get vaccinated,” said Russell.

According to the province, 10 of the 19 new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Five are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five are under investigation.

There are three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Two are travel-related and one is under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and the two in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

As of Friday, 70.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated and 83.2 per cent had received their first vaccine dose.

There are currently no hospitalizations in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,490

There have been three recoveries since Thursday for a total of 2,359 recoveries., to go along with 46 deaths.

A total of 1,112 tests were conducted Thursday.