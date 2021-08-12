COVID-19: N.B. reports 11 new cases, set to share guidelines for new school year

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick announced Thursday that more than 11,000 New Brunswickers between the ages of 12 and 19 are not yet fully vaccinated and another roughly 19,000 have yet to receive their first doses.

In a release, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, encouraged parents and guardians to book a vaccination appointment for their children before students go back to school on Sept. 7.

“We are finalizing guidelines for the 2021-22 school year and will share them with students, families, teachers and staff by the end of next week,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy.

“Our goal is as close to a normal year as possible in the face of challenges from the Delta variant, while we protect those who cannot be vaccinated and those under 12 still waiting for vaccines to be approved,” Cardy added.

Currently, 70.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

11 new cases

Public health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with the majority of cases being in the Moncton region.

There are nine cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Three of those are contacts of previously-confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are travel-related.

According to the province, there are currently no hospitalizations in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases is 2,471. There have been 14 recoveries since Wednesday for a total of 2,356 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 68. A total of 933 tests were conducted Wednesday for a total of 390,197.