Crime

Quebec man charged with attempted murder after police officer shot at traffic stop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2021 1:41 pm
A 54-year-old Quebec man has been charged with attempted murder after a provincial police officer was shot and wounded during a traffic stop south of Quebec City earlier this week.

The Crown prosecutor’s office said today Marco Rodrigue appeared Thursday at the courthouse in St-Joseph-de-Beauce, Que., where he was also charged with two weapons offences.

A 40-year-old Sûreté du Québec police officer ended up in hospital with a bullet wound Wednesday after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation in Ste-Marie, Que., in the Beauce region south of Quebec City.

Officer Catherine Giroux took to Facebook on Thursday to thank her partner, her superiors and members of the public who sent her hundreds of messages of support following the incident.

She described Wednesday as a “dark day” for her and her family but said she’s recovering at home and looking forward to getting back to work.

Rodrigue was arrested Wednesday night based on a description provided by Giroux and with the help of the public. Quebec police have said the suspect had weapons in his car and appeared to bear a grudge against police officers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
