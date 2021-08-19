Menu

Crime

Man accused of trying to murder Montreal police officer appears in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2021 11:43 am
Police canvas area where an officer was injured during a traffic stop Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Police canvas area where an officer was injured during a traffic stop Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A man facing accusations of attempting to murder a Montreal police officer and murdering a cellmate made a brief appearance in court today.

Ali Ngarukiye appeared by videoconference at the Montreal courthouse, and his case was pushed back to Sept. 20.

He wore a grey sweatshirt and a mask, and he spoke only to say hello to his lawyer and the judge.

Lawyers for the 21-year-old requested in July that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation, and the court heard today that the assessment has not been completed.

READ MORE: Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of police officer suing for $1.2M

Ngarukiye faces several charges including attempted murder of Const. Sanjay Vig last Jan. 28 after the police officer was allegedly disarmed and fired upon with his service weapon. Police had wrongfully arrested and detained Mamadi III Fara Camara in connection with the case.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The accused has since been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his cellmate, André Lapierre, in June at Montreal’s detention centre.

Ngarukiye was arrested last March in Toronto in connection with the January assault on the officer after police initially arrested and detained Camara for six days before releasing and exonerating him.

Camara has launched a $1.2-million lawsuit against the police force and prosecutors, alleging he was the victim of racial profiling.

Click to play video: 'Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of cop suing for $1.2M' Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of cop suing for $1.2M
Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of cop suing for $1.2M – Jul 14, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
