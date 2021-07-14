Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of police officer launches lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

Mamadi Camara is launching a lawsuit against the City of Montreal and the Quebec Crown prosecutor’s office after he was wrongly accused of the attempted murder of a police officer earlier this year.

The firm of Arsenault Dufresne Wee lawyers announced the move in a statement on Wednesday morning, but did not provide more details at the time.

Camara was arrested Jan. 28 after a Montreal police officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked following a traffic stop in the city’s Parc-Extension borough.

He spent almost a week in detention when prosecutors dropped all the charges against him after they said evidence had surfaced absolving him.

In early February, police Chief Sylvain Caron also declared Camara’s innonence and formally apologized to him in the days that followed.

At the time, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcome the police force’s declaration and extended her own apology to Camara and his family.

—with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press