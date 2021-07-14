Menu

Canada

Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of police officer launches lawsuit

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:54 am
Mamadi Fara Camara and his family at the Montreal courthouse. View image in full screen
Mamadi Fara Camara and his family at the Montreal courthouse, Feb. 3, 2021. Sylvain Trudeau / Global News

Mamadi Camara is launching a lawsuit against the City of Montreal and the Quebec Crown prosecutor’s office after he was wrongly accused of the attempted murder of a police officer earlier this year.

The firm of Arsenault Dufresne Wee lawyers announced the move in a statement on Wednesday morning, but did not provide more details at the time.

Camara was arrested Jan. 28 after a Montreal police officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked following a traffic stop in the city’s Parc-Extension borough.

READ MORE: Montreal police clear man of wrongdoing in attempted murder of officer

He spent almost a week in detention when prosecutors dropped all the charges against him after they said evidence had surfaced absolving him.

In early February, police Chief Sylvain Caron also declared Camara’s innonence and formally apologized to him in the days that followed.

At the time, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcome the police force’s declaration and extended her own apology to Camara and his family.

Click to play video: 'Quebec government promises to fast-track permanent residency for wrongfully-arrested man' Quebec government promises to fast-track permanent residency for wrongfully-arrested man
Quebec government promises to fast-track permanent residency for wrongfully-arrested man – Feb 16, 2021

More to come

with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press

