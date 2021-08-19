Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after Quebec provincial police officer shot during traffic stop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 9:10 am
Quebec provincial police say the occurred in Beauce after the officer stopped a vehicle for a highway safety code violation.
Quebec provincial police say the occurred in Beauce after the officer stopped a vehicle for a highway safety code violation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police have arrested a suspect after a police officer was shot while on the job in the Beauce region.

The Sûreté du Québec reported the arrest Wednesday night after a search that lasted hours in the area south of Quebec City.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. in Ste-Marie, Que., in the Beauce region, after the female officer stopped a vehicle for a highway safety code violation.

READ MORE: Quebec police officer shot during traffic stop in Beauce region

Police say the officer was seriously injured but her life is not believed to be in danger.

The suspect fled the scene, which triggered a manhunt in the region for most of the day. An arrest was made several hours later.

Police did not provide more details about the arrest, saying more information will be released Thursday.

with files from The Canadian Press

