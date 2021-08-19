Suspect arrested after Quebec provincial police officer shot during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police have arrested a suspect after a police officer was shot while on the job in the Beauce region.

The Sûreté du Québec reported the arrest Wednesday night after a search that lasted hours in the area south of Quebec City.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. in Ste-Marie, Que., in the Beauce region, after the female officer stopped a vehicle for a highway safety code violation.

Police say the officer was seriously injured but her life is not believed to be in danger.

The suspect fled the scene, which triggered a manhunt in the region for most of the day. An arrest was made several hours later.

Police did not provide more details about the arrest, saying more information will be released Thursday.

— with files from The Canadian Press