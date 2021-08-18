Quebec police officer shot during traffic stop in Beauce region, suspect at large

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec provincial police officer was shot during a traffic stop south of Quebec City this morning and the suspect remains at large.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokeswoman Hélène Nepton says the female officer is in hospital with serious injuries but her life is not believed to be in danger.

Nepton says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. in Ste-Marie, Que., in the Beauce region, after the officer stopped a vehicle for a highway safety code violation.

Police have not offered a description of what happened next or a motive for the shooting.

Local police are helping with the search for the suspect’s vehicle but are not releasing a description.

Highway 73 remains closed in the northbound direction.