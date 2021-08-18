Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has been charged with sexual assault. Here’s what we know

Send this page to someone via email

The former head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, has now been formally charged with one count of sexual assault by Quebec prosecutors.

A publication ban is now in place on the identity of the alleged victim.

However, Fortin’s legal team said the charge stems from the military police investigation launched in March 2021, and which the military referred to the Quebec prosecution service in May, just five days after Fortin stepped aside as the head of the country’s vaccine rollout.

A lawyer for Fortin said the alleged incident took place between Jan. 1 and April 30, 1988, and noted the time period was “consistent” with the allegation Fortin was told of while leading the vaccine rollout.

Fortin arrived at the police station in Hull, just across the river from Ottawa on the Quebec side, on Wednesday morning wearing his military uniform and accompanied by his legal team and his wife.

He made a statement in French and English, saying the decision to remove him was the result of “political calculus” and that his legal team has struggled to get any information about the case.

“My legal team has repeatedly, repeatedly contacted prosecutors to seek information without success,” Fortin said to reporters gathered outside the police station.

“I’ve been forced to read much about me in media with no outlet and no ability to defend my name.”

Fortin said he was contacted on Monday by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service — the military police unit that handles major cases — telling him that there was a warrant for his arrest and that he was to appear at the Hull police station on Wednesday morning.

He called the warrant “a total surprise.”

Philippe Morneau, one of Fortin’s lawyers, said the general’s defence will be lead by Montreal defence lawyer Isabel Schurman and that Fortin is due to be arraigned at the Gatineau courthouse on Sept. 20.

Arraignment is typically when accused persons enter a formal plea of either guilty or not guilty.

