Gen. Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice after military investigation

Former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance has been charged under Section 139 of the Criminal Code with one count of obstruction of justice following a probe by military police into allegations of inappropriate behaviour that were first reported by Global News in February.

Vance has been at the centre of a military reckoning over sexual misconduct allegations levelled against multiple senior leaders since Global News first reported on the allegations against him.

Vance has denied any inappropriate behaviour.

The military announced an investigation just days after that initial report on Feb. 2, 2021, and have now charged Vance with obstruction of justice, according to documents filed in court on Thursday afternoon.

The court documents show Canadian Forces National Investigation Service laid the charge on Thursday.

The case has been handed over to the civilian court by military police.

Vance is due to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2021.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Department of National Defence issued a press release about the charge and the decision to hand it over to the civilian court system.

“On 4 Feb, 2021, the CFNIS assumed investigative responsibility into allegations of misconduct. It was during the course of this investigation that the obstruction of justice is alleged to have occurred,” the department said in the statement.

“Considering the specifics of the case and in the interest of justice with due regard to the limitations of the Military Justice System identified in the findings contained in the Third Independent Review Authority report, the CFNIS decided to pursue the relevant criminal charge in the civilian justice system.”

“As this matter is now proceeding through the civilian justice system no further details can be released at this time,” the department added.

More to come.

