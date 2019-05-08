Vice Admiral Mark Norman vindicated as Crown stays breach of trust charge against him

Vice Admiral Mark Norman is no longer a charged man.

In a stunning reversal of position, the Crown stayed its charge of breach of trust against the former second-in-command of the Canadian military, admitting it did not have enough evidence to meet the standard of conviction required for the allegation in light of new evidence presented by the defence and third parties in a March 28 meeting between the Crown and Norman’s counsel.

Barbara Mercier, the Crown prosecutor, told the court Wednesday that while some of Norman’s behaviour was “secretive and inappropriate,” she also noted that “inappropriate does not mean criminal.”

“There is no reasonable prospect of conviction,” she said in court.

Norman’s defence lawyer Marie Henein said her team was “grateful” for the news.

“We are confident at the end of a trial, he would have been vindicated,” Henein said. “We are grateful this vindication came today.”

Shortly after the lawyers spoke, Heather Perkins-McVey said to the admiral: “You are free to go.”

Both Norman and Henein are set to take questions from media at a press conference at noon.

The dropped charge comes after prosecutors alleged he was the leak of sensitive information in late 2015 about Liberal plans to freeze a deal to buy the navy an interim supply ship after both of its remaining vessels rusted out and caught fire, forcing their early retirement.

Not signing that deal, which was negotiated under the former Conservative government with Quebec’s Davie Shipyard, would have left taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars worth of penalty fees to compensate the shipyard for having already bought the ship.

But the leak of the plan to freeze the deal sent the newly-elected Liberals on a hunt for the source.

Norman was relieved of his duties as vice-chief of the defence staff, Canada’s second highest military position, in January 2017 without explanation. He is currently assigned to a temporary-duty post in defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance’s office.

It was not until more than a year later in March 2018 that the Crown laid a charge of breach of trust against him, and the case has been dogged by accusations of political interference since Norman was first relieved of his post.

Henein has said the government was scapegoating her client.

Henein has also spent months in preliminary hearings arguing top government officials hid records and used code names to discuss the case, and refused to release the requested records she needs to mount a defence.

In court Wednesday, Mercier addressed those concerns saying there was no “orchestration” or “interference” in the charge laid, or the decision to stay the charge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also told reporters on Wednesday morning he had confidence in the office of the public prosecution.

“The process involved in a public prosecution like this is entirely independent of my office,” he said.

The case has embroiled top officials including senior staff from the Prime Minister’s Office, the military and several members of Parliament with links to shipbuilding and the military.

Lawyers for former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison, who told RCMP that the leak interfered with his ability to do his job evaluating the deal as then-president of the Treasury Board, were also in attendance.

Brison is one of several ministers who had received letters from Irving and Seaspan, rivals to Davie, in early November 2015 asking for the government to consider their own bids for the interim supply ship deal after it had been given to Davie.

Brison’s lawyers had previously sought standing in the case out of concerns about his reputation.

Liberal MP Andrew Leslie, who announced last week he will not run again in the fall, was also at the courthouse and warmly greeted Norman as he arrived.

Leslie, a former military general, is a longtime friend of Norman’s as well as the MP for his federal riding.

Sources tell Global News that Norman will be immediately reinstated as a member of the military now.

However, he will not automatically be returning to his old position as it has since been filled.

A second federal official, Matthew Matchett, was also charged in the case earlier this year.

Matchett faces an identical charge to the one laid against Norman — breach of trust.

