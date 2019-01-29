Mark Norman’s legal team expected to reveal “code names” in alleged military information block

The legal team for Vice Adm. Mark Norman told an Ottawa court on Tuesday they have discovered the code names allegedly used by some in the military to hide information related to the court case of the country’s second highest-level soldier.

Marie Henein, the defence lawyer representing Norman, told the court her team has uncovered which “code names” some military members are alleged to have used instead of Norman’s name in internal correspondence.

Doing so, as was alleged in court last month by a military member whose name is under a publication ban, would have the effect of making those records invisible to officials tasked with searching for them in order to fulfill access to information requests.

Two separate probes by the Office of the Information Commissioner and the military police have been launched to look into the allegation.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, the country’s top soldier, is set to testify shortly in court about those allegations and how the military handled communications around the case more broadly.

Military staff could be seen prior to the start of the pre-trial hearing carting in boxes that officials said were full of communication records that Vance had been ordered to bring with him.

Military officials say some of the boxes contain records of communications between Vance and reporters from Canadian media outlets, including Global News.

Norman is charged with breach of trust for allegedly leaking information related to a plan by the then-newly elected Liberal government to freeze a deal to get the military a new supply ship to replace its last two that caught fire and rusted out.

He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers allege the charge is politically motivated.

