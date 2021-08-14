Menu

Canada

Canada’s military launches online tracker to gauge progress on sexual misconduct reforms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2021 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Military misconduct claims jump by 170% in 6 months' Military misconduct claims jump by 170% in 6 months
WATCH: Military misconduct claims jump by 170% in 6 months – Jul 14, 2021

The Department of National Defence says it’s launched an online tracker to help keep staff informed on its efforts to improve culture within the ranks.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been rocked in recent months by a series of allegations of sexual misconduct, including among several of its most senior members.

The defence department issued a statement today saying it’s committed to creating a respectful and inclusive workplace for all.

Trending Stories

Read more: Adm. Art McDonald staying on leave ‘until further notice,’ Sajjan confirms

It says part of that effort includes taking steps to improve the culture within the department and being transparent about those steps with departmental staff, military members and the broader Canadian public.

The department says the online tracker, which was launched today, will provide updates about the work taking place between now and March 31, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

It says it will be updated at “regular intervals” and will be expanded over time as reform efforts continue.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
