Driver arrested, passenger in critical condition after Queen Elizabeth Driveway crash: Ottawa police

A driver is under arrest and his passenger is in critical condition following a single-car crash on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway overnight Friday.

Ottawa police say a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra crashed on the QED between Preston Street and Crescent Heights around 1:30 a.m.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene.

A paramedics spokesperson said a man in his 20s was treated at the site for serious injuries before he was taken to a trauma centre.

Traffic in the area was closed for much of Friday morning while police investigated but reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

