Canada

Motorcyclists seriously injured in Perth, Ont. collision: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 9:38 am
Police are investigating the cause of a collision on Highway 43 that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the cause of a collision on Highway 43 that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A serious collision in Perth, Ont., has sent one person to hospital, OPP say.

Lanark County OPP say a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 43 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and sent to hospital.

Read more: Caledon woman dies following crash in Perth County: OPP

Highway 43 was closed between Rathwell Road and Drummond Concession 1 to allow investigators to work on the cause of the collision. It reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Police say they will provide updates to the incident when they become available.

