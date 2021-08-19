Motorcyclists seriously injured in Perth, Ont. collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision in Perth, Ont., has sent one person to hospital, OPP say.

Lanark County OPP say a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 43 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and sent to hospital.

Highway 43 was closed between Rathwell Road and Drummond Concession 1 to allow investigators to work on the cause of the collision. It reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Police say they will provide updates to the incident when they become available.

