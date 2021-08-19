Menu

Crime

Two cruisers damaged after driver attempts to flee in stolen vehicle: London police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted August 19, 2021 9:17 am
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

A London woman is facing several charges after a stolen vehicle crashed into two police cruisers in the south end of the city Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 1:15 p.m., officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen last month in a parking lot, near Wellington Road and Wilkins Street.

Read more: London man, 19, charged in 2 arsons totalling $120K in damages

When police arrived, they say the female driver attempted to flee by driving out of the parking lot, striking a pair of police cruisers in the process.

Officers were able to prevent the vehicle from leaving the parking lot and arrested the female.

According to police, they located hydromorphone, fentanyl, dilaudid, and crystal methamphetamine inside the vehicle, worth more than $7,000 combined.

Officers also seized $2,000 and a prohibited knife from the vehicle.

Read more: Man, 67, charged with arson in 3 downtown fires, London police say

Police have charged a 26-year-old London woman with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while prohibited, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failure to stop for police, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property over $5,000, among others.

The accused appeared in court this week and police say she was remanded into custody.

