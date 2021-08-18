Man, 67, charged with arson in 3 downtown fires, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old London man is facing arson charges in connection to three fires in the downtown core this week, police say.

The first occurred late Monday night around 11:42 p.m. when police and fire crews responded to an alleyway near Richmond and Dundas streets for a reported fire.

About 10 minutes later, emergency personnel responded to a separate fire outside of a Kent Street apartment building.

The fires were minor, causing an estimated $150 in damage combined, police said.

The following night, around 7:27 p.m., emergency crews responded to a fire outside of a building near Richmond Street and the CP Rail tracks.

Crews were called for a reported fire on the patio of 664 Richmond St., the former Keg restaurant and CP Rail passenger station, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Damage in that blaze was roughly $1,000, police said.

A 67-year-old London man was arrested and charged with three counts of arson causing damage to property in relation to the incidents.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, police announced arson charges against a 19-year-old man in connection with two fires this month, including a significant Aug. 3 blaze at an abandoned building on Centre Street.