London man, 19, charged in 2 arsons totalling $120K in damages

London police have laid charges in connection with two fires this month, one of which saw such heavy smoke that it prompted a safety advisory from the London Fire Department.

Police say a London man, 19, is facing two counts of arson causing damage to property in connection with both incidents.

The first incident occurred at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 10 Centre St., just off of Wharncliffe Road South.

Police say damage to the vacant building is estimated at $100,000 and no injuries were reported. Smoke from the fire was so heavy that residents within a one-kilometre radius of the intersection were advised to close their windows and turn off their AC units while crews worked to battle the blaze.

Flames licking up the side of the building, out of a side window. #LdnOnt @AM980News pic.twitter.com/qClW3ghLpp — Jess Brady (@JessBrady980) August 3, 2021

The second blaze occurred Monday at 6:46 a.m. in Lambeth in the area of Beattie Street and South Routledge Road. The incident involved a shed and resulted in $20,000 in damages.

The investigation is ongoing.