Crime

London man, 19, charged in 2 arsons totalling $120K in damages

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 18, 2021 12:04 pm
10 centre street arson View image in full screen
Fire at a vacant building located at 10 Centre Street in London on August 3, 2021. Jess Brady / Global News

London police have laid charges in connection with two fires this month, one of which saw such heavy smoke that it prompted a safety advisory from the London Fire Department.

Police say a London man, 19, is facing two counts of arson causing damage to property in connection with both incidents.

Read more: Heavy smoke from vacant building fire in southwest London prompts safety advisory

The first incident occurred at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 10 Centre St., just off of Wharncliffe Road South.

Police say damage to the vacant building is estimated at $100,000 and no injuries were reported. Smoke from the fire was so heavy that residents within a one-kilometre radius of the intersection were advised to close their windows and turn off their AC units while crews worked to battle the blaze.

The second blaze occurred Monday at 6:46 a.m. in Lambeth in the area of Beattie Street and South Routledge Road. The incident involved a shed and resulted in $20,000 in damages.

The investigation is ongoing.

