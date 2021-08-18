London man, 19, charged in 2 arsons totalling $120K in damages

London police have laid charges in connection with two fires this month, one of which saw such heavy smoke that it prompted a safety advisory from the London Fire Department.
Police say a London man, 19, is facing two counts of arson causing damage to property in connection with both incidents.
The first incident occurred at roughly 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 10 Centre St., just off of Wharncliffe Road South.
Police say damage to the vacant building is estimated at $100,000 and no injuries were reported. Smoke from the fire was so heavy that residents within a one-kilometre radius of the intersection were advised to close their windows and turn off their AC units while crews worked to battle the blaze.
The second blaze occurred Monday at 6:46 a.m. in Lambeth in the area of Beattie Street and South Routledge Road. The incident involved a shed and resulted in $20,000 in damages.
The investigation is ongoing.
