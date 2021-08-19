Police watchdog investigates arrest in Hwy 640 incident left man in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

The Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is examining the circumstances surrounding a police intervention in which an individual was left unconscious on Highway 640.

After the intervention, the male suspect was transported to the hospital where he was said to be in critical condition, as of Wednesday evening.

According to information gathered by the BEI, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a call was made to the Laval Police Department (SPL) in which a lady alleged that an individual was committing mischief.

The suspect then allegedly attacked an 82-year-old driver near a business before stealing his vehicle, while the driver was still inside.

The vehicle driven by the suspect was later seen travelling in the opposite direction on Highway 640 near the Highway 25 junction, before being involved in a collision.

In a video posted on social media, the suspect can be seen walking on the highway and stopping traffic. At one point in the seven-minute video, the man scales an SUV and begins jumping on the roof. The man also appears to be trying to open car doors.

A number of drivers managed to subdue and apprehend the man.

The 82-year-old man “suffered injuries which would not endanger his life,” according to police.

The online video appears to show four citizens handcuffing the suspect with plastic zip ties. Officers from the Terrebonne Police Department arrested the suspect.

Eight BEI investigators are looking into the incident.

— with files from Brayden Jagger Haines, Global News