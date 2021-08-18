23 firearms seized in Quebec in the last week: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police say they seized 23 guns in Quebec in the last week in a bid to tackle the issue of rising gun violence in the province.

On Wednesday alone, authorities say they seized five firearms and $80,000 in illegal cash from vehicles and residences in Montreal North, Saint-Leonard, Boisbriand on the south shore and the Laurentians.

Police say six suspects were also arrested during the operation.

READ MORE: Gunshots fired at door of family home in Montreal’s St. Michel

The suspects were all tied to a shooting at a residence in Montreal’s St. Michel neighborhood on July 31 where a mother and her young daughter lived. Neither of them were injured in the incident.

The suspects were targeting a man who had recently moved out of the apartment but who they believed still lived there. Police say the suspects are all between the ages of 17 and 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The other 18 firearms were all seized as of last Wednesday from residences in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles boroughs.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the SPVM, from the beginning of 2021 to the end of July, 262 crimes involving guns were recorded by Montreal police.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes as the Quebec government recently announced it was creating a mixed unit of provincial and Montreal police to fight the gun violence issue in the province’s largest city.

Quebec’s Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said the unit would be permanent and dedicated to reducing gun trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement