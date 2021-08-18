23 firearms seized in Quebec in the last week: Montreal police

Montreal police say they seized 23 guns in Quebec in the last week in a bid to tackle the issue of rising gun violence in the province.
On Wednesday alone, authorities say they seized five firearms and $80,000 in illegal cash from vehicles and residences in Montreal North, Saint-Leonard, Boisbriand on the south shore and the Laurentians.
Police say six suspects were also arrested during the operation.
The suspects were all tied to a shooting at a residence in Montreal’s St. Michel neighborhood on July 31 where a mother and her young daughter lived. Neither of them were injured in the incident.
The suspects were targeting a man who had recently moved out of the apartment but who they believed still lived there. Police say the suspects are all between the ages of 17 and 20.
