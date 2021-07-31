Menu

Crime

Gunshots fired at door of family home in Montreal’s St. Michel

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2021 11:02 am
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Gunshots were fired at the door of a family’s home in Montreal’s St. Michel neighborhood on Friday night, prompting police to respond.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) got a call about gunshots reported in an apartment building on 21st Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered bullet holes in the door of an apartment unit where a woman and her small daughter resided.

“There is no history (with the police) with the folks who live at this address,” stated SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. “It’s impossible to understand why this door was chosen.”

According to the SPVM, no one was hurt, and no suspects had been arrested by Friday evening.

Police are continuing their efforts to find the suspect or suspects.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
