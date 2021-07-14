Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 14 2021 9:26am
01:30

Sud-Ouest Shooting

Montreal Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Sud-Ouest district of Côte-Saint-Paul. Global’s Gloria Henriquez was at the scene on Rue Briand, Wednesday morning.

