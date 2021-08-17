Menu

Canada

Regina man dies following rollover on Highway 8 south of Pelly, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:32 pm
A Regina man was killed after his pickup went off the highway and rolled about three kilometres south of Pelly, Sask. on Aug. 12. View image in full screen
A Regina man was killed after his pickup went off the highway and rolled about three kilometres south of Pelly, Sask. on Aug. 12. Callum Smith / Global News

A Regina man has died after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 8 about three kilometres south of Pelly, Sask. last week.

Read more: Wynyard, Sask. RCMP respond to fatal car crash in Foam Lake

Kamsack RCMP responded to the crash at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 12. EMS from Norquay was called to the scene.

The man, who was the only occupant of the pickup truck, was announced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 killed in collision between semi and SUV on Highway 7 west of Fiske, Sask.

Police, along with an RCMP collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Survivor of tragic Alberta bus rollover calling for seatbelts' Survivor of tragic Alberta bus rollover calling for seatbelts
Survivor of tragic Alberta bus rollover calling for seatbelts – Jul 21, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
