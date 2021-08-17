Regina man dies following rollover on Highway 8 south of Pelly, Sask.

A Regina man has died after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 8 about three kilometres south of Pelly, Sask. last week.
Kamsack RCMP responded to the crash at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 12. EMS from Norquay was called to the scene.
The man, who was the only occupant of the pickup truck, was announced dead at the scene.
Police, along with an RCMP collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.
