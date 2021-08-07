Menu

Canada

Wynyard, Sask. RCMP respond to fatal car crash in Foam Lake

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 4:45 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

On Friday night officers from Wynyard, Sask., RCMP responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask.

Traffic was re-routed on the road but it has since re-opened.

There is no information on the age or gender of the deceased or the cause of the collision.

Local EMS, fire department and an RCMP collision reconstructionist all attended the scene.

