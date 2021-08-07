Wynyard, Sask. RCMP respond to fatal car crash in Foam Lake

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday night officers from Wynyard, Sask., RCMP responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, Sask.

Traffic was re-routed on the road but it has since re-opened.

There is no information on the age or gender of the deceased or the cause of the collision.

Local EMS, fire department and an RCMP collision reconstructionist all attended the scene.

