Wynyard, Sask. RCMP on the scene of serious Highway 16 crash involving semi

Wynyard RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision between a semi and passenger vehicle on Highway 16 two miles west of Kandahar, Sask.

Both lanes of the highway in the area are blocked and detours are in place.

RCMP say a portion of Highway 16 will be blocked off for several hours as an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist investigates.

More to come…

