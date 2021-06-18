Wynyard, Sask. RCMP on the scene of serious Highway 16 crash involving semi

Wynyard RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision between a semi and passenger vehicle on Highway 16 two miles west of Kandahar, Sask.
Both lanes of the highway in the area are blocked and detours are in place.
RCMP say a portion of Highway 16 will be blocked off for several hours as an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist investigates.
More to come…
