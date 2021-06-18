Menu

Canada

Wynyard, Sask. RCMP on the scene of serious Highway 16 crash involving semi

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 8:05 pm
RCMP are investigating a serious collision between a semi and a passenger vehicle on Highway 16, two miles west of Kandahar. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a serious collision between a semi and a passenger vehicle on Highway 16, two miles west of Kandahar. Callum Smith / Global News

Wynyard RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision between a semi and passenger vehicle on Highway 16 two miles west of Kandahar, Sask.

Both lanes of the highway in the area are blocked and detours are in place.

RCMP say a portion of Highway 16 will be blocked off for several hours as an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist investigates.

More to come…

