Canada

North Battleford RCMP search for owner of urn found on Highway 16 bypass

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 2:01 pm
RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the owner of an urn that was found behind a business on the Highway 16 bypass in North Battleford. View image in full screen
RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the owner of an urn that was found behind a business on the Highway 16 bypass in North Battleford. Files / Global News

RCMP says it’s searching for the owner of an urn found behind a business on the Highway 16 bypass in North Battleford and is asking the public for help.

Police say they were contacted by someone on May 27 who had found the urn, which contained ashes, about a week earlier.

Read more: Do you recognize this urn? Winnipeg police searching for receptacle’s owner

On top of speaking to the person who found the urn, police say they have reviewed security footage from where it was found, checked police records for reports of lost urns and contacted the manufacturer.

“Police often get reports of lost items, but this is certainly unique,” said Sgt. Neil Tremblay of the North Battleford RCMP Detachment. “We would like very much to return this urn to whom it belongs.”

Read more: ‘I lost my baby twice’: Calgary woman says daughter’s ashes were scattered without her consent

The urn does not have any inscription and is currently being kept at a funeral home.

A further description of the urn or photos isn’t being provided with the hopes someone can describe the features to ensure it’s returned to the right person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720.

