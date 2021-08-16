B.C. wildfires: Coquihalla Highway remains closed; officials say to avoid non-essential travel

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry is urging the public to avoid all non-essential travel within any areas impacted by wildfire.

In a tweet Monday morning, the ministry said the plea comes in an effort to avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes.

It also stated that people should be prepared for highway closures due to the dynamic fire situation in the Southern Interior and elsewhere in the province.

The ministry warned that it could take action with very little notice.

A look at the fire danger along the Coquihalla Highway Sunday evening. B.C. Transportation Ministry

The Coquihalla Highway was forced to completely shut down between Merritt and Hope Sunday evening due to the July Mountain fire, estimated at 7,476 hectares.

According to Drive BC, the best alternate route was by Highway 3 and Highway 5A to Merritt and then Highway 5.

The July Mountain wildfire has already forced the evacuation order for 98 properties in Electoral Area “N.”

Anyone travelling in this area is being asked to check Drive BC before heading out as situations may change at any time.

