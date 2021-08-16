SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. wildfires: Coquihalla Highway remains closed; officials say to avoid non-essential travel

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 1:56 pm
A look at the July Mountain fire burning off of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday afternoon just before the highway was shut down. View image in full screen
A look at the July Mountain fire burning off of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday afternoon just before the highway was shut down. Shannon Lisitza

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry is urging the public to avoid all non-essential travel within any areas impacted by wildfire.

In a tweet Monday morning, the ministry said the plea comes in an effort to avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes.

Read more: Wildfire forces closure of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

It also stated that people should be prepared for highway closures due to the dynamic fire situation in the Southern Interior and elsewhere in the province.

Click to play video: 'Public safety minister tells tourists to avoid travel to areas of B.C. Interior due to fire danger' Public safety minister tells tourists to avoid travel to areas of B.C. Interior due to fire danger
Public safety minister tells tourists to avoid travel to areas of B.C. Interior due to fire danger

The ministry warned that it could take action with very little notice.

Story continues below advertisement
A look at the fire danger along the Coquihalla Highway Sunday evening.
A look at the fire danger along the Coquihalla Highway Sunday evening. B.C. Transportation Ministry

The Coquihalla Highway was forced to completely shut down between Merritt and Hope Sunday evening due to the July Mountain fire, estimated at 7,476 hectares.

Trending Stories

According to Drive BC, the best alternate route was by Highway 3 and Highway 5A to Merritt and then Highway 5.

Read more: Garrison Lake wildfire jumps highway, forces evacuations

The July Mountain wildfire has already forced the evacuation order for 98 properties in Electoral Area “N.”

Anyone travelling in this area is being asked to check Drive BC before heading out as situations may change at any time.

Click to play video: 'Alberta crews gain upper hand of fire burning east of Canmore' Alberta crews gain upper hand of fire burning east of Canmore
Alberta crews gain upper hand of fire burning east of Canmore

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagCoquihalla tagCoquihalla shut down tagAvoid non-essential travel tagFire shuts down Coquihalla highway tagHighway 5 shuts down tagJuly Mountain fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers