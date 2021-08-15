Garrison Lake wildfire jumps highway, forces evacuations

Send this page to someone via email

The out-of-control Garrison Lake wildfire has jumped the highway and forced more people from their homes.

The 12,000-hectare blaze is burning 33 km southwest of Princeton.

On Saturday evening, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation order for a portion of Eastgate, including properties on Towers, Rivers End and Airstrip roads.

“Due to hot and dry weather and winds, fire activity persists in forested and replanted areas in the northern and northwestern sections of the fire,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“Inflow winds from the southwest and west are forecasted for the next few days, with afternoon gusts expected.”

Wildfire crews are working to suppress hotspots near Eastgate on Highway 3, and a helicopter continues to bucket the flames.

View image in full screen Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service. Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service said it’s working closely with BC Parks, as the fire has now crossed into E.C. Manning Park. That’s prompted a partial closure of the provincial park, including the Whipsaw Trail.

2:13 Armstrong residents react to travellers being asked to leave Armstrong residents react to travellers being asked to leave

