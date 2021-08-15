SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Garrison Lake wildfire jumps highway, forces evacuations

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 4:22 pm
The Garrison Lake wildfire jumped the highway and has prompted some residents to flee their homes. View image in full screen
The Garrison Lake wildfire jumped the highway and has prompted some residents to flee their homes. Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service

The out-of-control Garrison Lake wildfire has jumped the highway and forced more people from their homes.

The 12,000-hectare blaze is burning 33 km southwest of Princeton.

Read more: Sunday update: Wildfire south of Sicamous still out of control

On Saturday evening, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation order for a portion of Eastgate, including properties on Towers, Rivers End and Airstrip roads.

Garrison Lake wildfire jumps highway, forces evacuations - image View image in full screen

“Due to hot and dry weather and winds, fire activity persists in forested and replanted areas in the northern and northwestern sections of the fire,” BC Wildfire Service said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan now at Drought Level 4; government asking residents to reduce water use

“Inflow winds from the southwest and west are forecasted for the next few days, with afternoon gusts expected.”

Wildfire crews are working to suppress hotspots near Eastgate on Highway 3, and a helicopter continues to bucket the flames.

Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service View image in full screen
Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service. Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service said it’s working closely with BC Parks, as the fire has now crossed into E.C. Manning Park. That’s prompted a partial closure of the provincial park, including the Whipsaw Trail.

Click to play video: 'Armstrong residents react to travellers being asked to leave' Armstrong residents react to travellers being asked to leave
Armstrong residents react to travellers being asked to leave
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWildfire tagBC Wildfire tagEvacuations tagEvacuation Order tagPrinceton tagevacuation alert tagwildfire evacuations tagEastgate taggarrison lake tagEstgate evacuations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers