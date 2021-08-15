Sunday update: Wildfire south of Sicamous still out of control

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze burning two kilometres south of Sicamous.

The Two Mile Road fire is estimated at 1,542 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service said smoke moderated fire behaviour for most of Saturday.

Firefighters observed rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour, which ranges from a smouldering ground fire to a slow surface fire with a visibile flames.

The BC Wildfire Service noted that there was some growth in the northeast of the fire but said it was no concern for Sicamous.

Fire officials said aircraft for the fire were grounded due to thick smoke and poor visibility.

“To increase containment and limit growth, planning is ongoing to establish a sprinkler line in preparation for hand ignitions,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“If need be and visibility permits, skimmers will work to aid ground crews in suppression efforts for this area.”

Fire officials said crews have made progress on the west side of the fire securing the flank above the community of Sicamous.

“Crews continue to work on the south and north sides of the fire, wrapping around towards the east with machine guards and hand-cleared guards,” BC Wildfire Service said.

Evacuation alerts remain in place for properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake.

It also includes areas east of Highway 97A, south to and including the community of Swansea Point.

More than five dozen firefighters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment are being used to fight the fire.

