‘Pay what you can’ option offered to Edmonton Fringe Festival attendees

Edmonton’s Fringe Festival is adopting a new payment scheme.

This year, organizers say festival-goers can buy tickets on a ‘pay what you can’ basis.

“We’ve had to make exceptional changes in an exceptional year,” Artistic Director Murray Utas said in a news release Saturday.

“Fringers, we heard you loud and clear, and our sponsors heard you, too … we want fringers to join us for a safely distanced celebration.”

The 40th-anniversary edition of the theatre and performance arts festival is a bit different from past years, with fewer indoor venues, reduced capacity and other safety measures in place.

In 2019, there were more than 250 indoor shows; this year, there are 53.

Masks must be worn during indoor shows and when in close contact with vendors or performers.

There are more outdoor options this year — including an outdoor stage in the park for live bands — as well as on-demand and livestream content streamed on Fringe TV.

The festival wraps up August 22.