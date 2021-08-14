Menu

Canada

‘Pay what you can’ option offered to Edmonton Fringe Festival attendees

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 3:43 pm
Edmonton Fringe Festival organizers announced tickets are 'pay what you can' August 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fringe Festival organizers announced tickets are 'pay what you can' August 14, 2021. Global News

Edmonton’s Fringe Festival is adopting a new payment scheme.

This year, organizers say festival-goers can buy tickets on a ‘pay what you can’ basis.

“We’ve had to make exceptional changes in an exceptional year,” Artistic Director Murray Utas said in a news release Saturday.

“Fringers, we heard you loud and clear, and our sponsors heard you, too … we want fringers to join us for a safely distanced celebration.”

The 40th-anniversary edition of the theatre and performance arts festival is a bit different from past years, with fewer indoor venues, reduced capacity and other safety measures in place.

In 2019, there were more than 250 indoor shows; this year, there are 53.

Masks must be worn during indoor shows and when in close contact with vendors or performers.

There are more outdoor options this year — including an outdoor stage in the park for live bands — as well as on-demand and livestream content streamed on Fringe TV.

The festival wraps up August 22.

