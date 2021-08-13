Hamilton Tiger-Cats seek to erase Week 1 disappointment in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

After a season-opening loss in Winnipeg, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will try to crack the win column Saturday night in Saskatchewan.

It was not a good start for the black and gold last week.

In fact, Hamilton’s six points was the lowest offensive output of any team in Week 1 while the Roughriders put 33 points on the scoreboard in their season opening victory over the B.C. Lions.

That was the highest point total of any CFL team last week.

The Ticats pregame show on 900 CHML begins at 9 p.m. ET Saturday and kickoff is at 10 p.m.

After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML and CHML’s Facebook page.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton is making eight changes to its lineup this week, most notably adding right tackle Chris Van Zeyl and defensive tackle Ted Laurent to the active roster.

However, defensive tackle Dylan Wynn has landed on the one-game injured list with a calf injury he suffered in Week 1 versus the Blue Bombers.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Four Hamilton players — defensive lineman Lee Autry II, right guard John Yarbrough, and slotbacks Tim White and Papi White (no relation) — will suit up for their first career game in the Canadian Football League.

Hamilton’s last victory at Mosaic Stadium came in 2015 when the Tiger-Cats scored 17 unanswered points to beat the Riders 31-21.

1:00 CFL set to return to the field after more than 600 days CFL set to return to the field after more than 600 days – Aug 5, 2021