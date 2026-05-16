Canadiens can advance to Eastern Conference final

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens can advance to the NHL’s Eastern Conference final tonight with a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Montreal holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven conference semifinal.

Rookie Ivan Demidov scored his first career playoff goal on Thursday to help the Habs beat the Sabres 6-3 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Story continues below advertisement

The series winner will face the Carolina Hurricanes, who already swept the Philadelphia Flyers out of the second round of the playoffs.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Defenceman Lane Hutson and captain Nick Suzuki lead Montreal’s offence with 12 points apiece in these playoffs.

Tage Thompson has 11 points for Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.