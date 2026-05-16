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Sports

Canadiens can advance to Eastern Conference final

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
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MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens can advance to the NHL’s Eastern Conference final tonight with a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Montreal holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven conference semifinal.

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Rookie Ivan Demidov scored his first career playoff goal on Thursday to help the Habs beat the Sabres 6-3 in Buffalo, N.Y.

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The series winner will face the Carolina Hurricanes, who already swept the Philadelphia Flyers out of the second round of the playoffs.

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Defenceman Lane Hutson and captain Nick Suzuki lead Montreal’s offence with 12 points apiece in these playoffs.

Tage Thompson has 11 points for Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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