Child pornography charges laid following investigation in Simcoe County

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with child pornography offences following an online child sexual exploitation investigation, OPP say.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a Midland home and seized several electronic devices for further investigation.

Stephen Flood, 18, from Midland, was subsequently charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

He was released from custody following a bail hearing and will next appear in court on Sept. 2.

