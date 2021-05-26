Menu

Crime

Peterborough man, 64, charged with child pornography possession

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 12:33 pm
A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation by city police. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation by city police. Getty Images File

A Peterborough man faces child pornography charges following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, on Wednesday members of its criminal investigations unit executed a search warrant at a west-end residence where various electronics were located and seized.

As a result of an investigation, Michael Albert Walker, 64, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Read more: Peterborough man, 29, charged with possession of child pornography

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

The Peterborough Police is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

