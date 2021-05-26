Peterborough man, 64, charged with child pornography possession

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces child pornography charges following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, on Wednesday members of its criminal investigations unit executed a search warrant at a west-end residence where various electronics were located and seized.

As a result of an investigation, Michael Albert Walker, 64, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

The Peterborough Police is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

