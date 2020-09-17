Menu

Crime
September 17 2020 3:23pm
00:42

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris facing child porn production charge

John Manly, the lawyer of the victims accusing Jerry Harris of sexual abuse, says the Netflix star “belongs in prison.”

