Crime

Police investigate theft of recreational travel trailer from business in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 12:10 pm
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a camping trailer from Del Mastro RV.
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a camping trailer from Del Mastro RV. Peterborough Police Service

Police are investigating the theft of a large recreational travel trailer from a business in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, video surveillance shows that around 5:15 a.m. on May 12, a pickup truck entered the lot at Del Mastro RV on Lansdowne Street. Individuals hooked up a large RV to the truck and drove away eastbound on Lansdowne.

Peterborough County OPP seek 2 suspects in theft of boat on trailer in North Kawartha Township

Police say the truck and trailer were last seen on Highway 7 heading eastbound at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Trending Stories

Former Peterborough-Kawartha MP Dean Del Mastro, whose family owns the recreational vehicle business, shared information on his Facebook page about the incident. He says the trailer is a 40-foot 2021 Keystone Residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

COVID-19: Will there be camps for kids this summer in Peterborough?
