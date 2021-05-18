Police investigate theft of recreational travel trailer from business in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the theft of a large recreational travel trailer from a business in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, video surveillance shows that around 5:15 a.m. on May 12, a pickup truck entered the lot at Del Mastro RV on Lansdowne Street. Individuals hooked up a large RV to the truck and drove away eastbound on Lansdowne.

Police say the truck and trailer were last seen on Highway 7 heading eastbound at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Former Peterborough-Kawartha MP Dean Del Mastro, whose family owns the recreational vehicle business, shared information on his Facebook page about the incident. He says the trailer is a 40-foot 2021 Keystone Residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.