Peterborough man, 29, charged with possession of child pornography

An investigation has led to child pornography charges for a Peterborough man.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of its investigation, on Thursday, members of its criminal investigations unit executed a search warrant at an Applewood Crescent residence where various electronics were located and seized.

As a result of an investigation, Andrew Ian Tyrer, 29, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

