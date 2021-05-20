Menu

Comments

Crime

Peterborough man, 29, charged with possession of child pornography

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 11:41 am
A Peterborough man faces child pornography charges following an investigation by police. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces child pornography charges following an investigation by police. The Canadian Press file

An investigation has led to child pornography charges for a Peterborough man.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of its investigation, on Thursday, members of its criminal investigations unit executed a search warrant at an Applewood Crescent residence where various electronics were located and seized.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography, police say

As a result of an investigation, Andrew Ian Tyrer, 29, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Trending Stories

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Click to play video: 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
