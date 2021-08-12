Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Peterborough women arrested following early morning business break-in: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 12:29 pm
Peterborough Police Service arrested two women following an early morning break-in at a business on Aug.12. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service arrested two women following an early morning break-in at a business on Aug.12. Peterborough Police Service

Following a break-in arrest on Tuesday, a Peterborough woman is one of two suspects in another break-in early Thursday, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of smashing glass in the area of Hunter Street West and Queen Street. Police say officers found one woman outside a business and another exiting the building.

Read more: Peterborough woman arrested following residential break-in, gives false name, police say

Both women were arrested at the scene.

Amanda Gibson, 35, and Tiffany Libby, 38, both of Peterborough, were charged with breaking into and entering a place.

Gibson was also charged with mischief under $5,000 (damage to a police vehicle), failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and failure to comply with a release order to remain in her residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Gibson was arrested on Tuesday for a break-in at a residence in the area of Perry Street and Olive Avenue.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Libby was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Earlier this month she was arrested for an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

Click to play video: '‘The guy got in our f****** house’: Video shows terrifying moments before Alberta man shot in break and enter' ‘The guy got in our f****** house’: Video shows terrifying moments before Alberta man shot in break and enter

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBreak And Enter tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagBreak In tagAmanda Gibson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers