2 Peterborough women arrested following early morning business break-in: police

Following a break-in arrest on Tuesday, a Peterborough woman is one of two suspects in another break-in early Thursday, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of smashing glass in the area of Hunter Street West and Queen Street. Police say officers found one woman outside a business and another exiting the building.

Both women were arrested at the scene.

Amanda Gibson, 35, and Tiffany Libby, 38, both of Peterborough, were charged with breaking into and entering a place.

Gibson was also charged with mischief under $5,000 (damage to a police vehicle), failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and failure to comply with a release order to remain in her residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Gibson was arrested on Tuesday for a break-in at a residence in the area of Perry Street and Olive Avenue.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Libby was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Earlier this month she was arrested for an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.