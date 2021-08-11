Peterborough woman arrested following residential break-in, gives false name: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman was arrested following a reported residential break and enter on Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported break-and-enter in progress around 4:45 p.m. at a residence in the area of Perry Street and Olive Avenue.

Witnesses were able to identify a woman matching a description reported to police.

Police also learned the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a release order in connection with the use of a credit card.

Amanda Gibson, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, obstructing a peace officer by providing a false name, and failing to comply with a probation order.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 31, police said Wednesday.