2 Peterborough women arrested, cruiser damaged following flight from police

Two Peterborough women are facing charges following an incident involving a stolen vehicle on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle and located it travelling in the area of Stewart and Charlotte streets.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, it’s alleged the driver initially stopped before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle travelled through several red lights and eventually collided with a tree in the area of Parkhill Road West and Stormont Street, police say. A police cruiser was also damaged in the incident but police did not disclose how the damage occurred.

Police say after the collision, the driver exited the vehicle.

“Officers initiated a gunpoint arrest and the driver was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

Sage Bartman, 25, was arrested and charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with probation, failure to stop for police and two counts of failure to stop for a red light.

Tiffany Libby, 37, was arrested and charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.

